Romanian minister of education resigns amid plagiarism allegations. Several hours before a decisive meeting with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Romanian minister of education Sorin Cimpeanu - under fire for alleged plagiarism - decided to resign. "I decided, on my own, to resign," he stressed. His appointment in the cabinet of Florin Citu in December 2020 (...)