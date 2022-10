Romanian Govt. drafts bill to cap firewood and pellets price

Romanian Govt. drafts bill to cap firewood and pellets price. The price of wood used for heating is capped at RON 500 per cubic meter, including VAT, according to a draft Ordinance of Emergency put up for public debate on the website of the General Secretariat of the Government. Also, the same document says that the cost of wood pellets and briquettes is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]