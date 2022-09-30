Romania's Paval Holding acquires 24% of sustainable packaging producer Promateris

Romania's Paval Holding acquires 24% of sustainable packaging producer Promateris. Romania's Paval Holding, owned by Dragos Paval (60%) and Adrian Paval (40%) - best known as founders of Dedeman DIY chain, took over 24% in Promateris (formerly Prodplast), a leader of the compostable bags and sacks market in the region with plans to integrate vertically and expand in the paper (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]