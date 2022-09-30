UniCredit projects for Romania economic slowdown to 1% next year, with downside risks

UniCredit projects for Romania economic slowdown to 1% next year, with downside risks. Romania's GDP could add around 6.4% this year, but next year's growth could dip to just 1.0%, with risks to the downside, according to the latest edition of UniCredit Bank's CEE Market Strategy report. While the cost of energy subsidies and transfers to energy companies could be around 5% of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]