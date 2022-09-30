USR submits draft law for the transparency of the expenses made by political parties with press and propaganda



USR submits draft law for the transparency of the expenses made by political parties with press and propaganda.

The Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentarians submitted on Thursday a draft law for the transparency of the expenses that the political parties make from the public money received as a subsidy, with the press and propaganda. The USR bill amends the Law on financing the activity of political (...)