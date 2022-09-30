Astra Film Festival 2022, teleportation to the future with immersive films and fulldome projections

Astra Film Festival 2022, teleportation to the future with immersive films and fulldome projections. Tickets for all festival events are on sale Astra Film Festival brings again the Dome-type cinema to Piața Mare in Sibiu and proposes, between October 9-16, the special AFF New Media program, dedicated to viewers of all ages who want to be initiated in digital cinema – Concept Art, VR,... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]