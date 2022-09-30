Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss expands its AML service for financial companies

Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss expands its AML service for financial companies. ECOFINANCE ROMANIA will use the Qoobiss AML solution for the verification and monitoring of individual and corporate clients, in order to establish their compliance risk Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss has launched QOOBISS AML, a solution designed to help companies in the financial (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]