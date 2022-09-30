 
September 30, 2022

Cambridge Econometrics: Droughts alone could cost 1% of GDP in CEE in coming years
Cambridge Econometrics: Droughts alone could cost 1% of GDP in CEE in coming years.

Natural disasters becoming a burden for economies of V4 countries and Romania As heatwaves and droughts in the Summer of 2022 proved again, the number and impact of natural disasters in Europe, and especially in Central Eastern Europe, will continue to grow in coming years with so significant (...)

PM Ciuca, at the launch event of the commercial operation of the Greece - Bulgaria Interconnector: Romania, ready to play trustworthy partner role in ensuring Europe's energy security Romania is ready to play its role as a trustworthy partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, assured the Romanian Prime Minister on Saturday, in Sofia, at the launch event of the commercial operation of the Greece – Bulgaria Interconnector. Nicolae Ciuca assessed that the deficiencies in the (...)

Prefera Foods Steps into the Black with RON27.6M Profit in H1 Canned food manufacturer Prefera Food, owner of the "Unfished", "Capricii si Delicii" and "de Azi" brands, with bonds listed on the Stock Exchange, announced a net profit of RON27.6 million in the first half of 2022, up from a net loss of RON3.2 million last (...)

Libra Bank Plans to Distribute RON50M Dividends from Audited 2018 Profit Shareholders of Libra Bank, a member of the American investment group New Century Holdings, approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON50 million.

Holde Agri Invest: SevenX Ventures Reaches 16.25% Holding; Vertical Seven Group Reaches 10.75% Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian agribusiness company, announced in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 30) that investment vehicle SevenX Ventures reached an ownership stake of 16.25%, from 12.11% previously, which means it bought an additional stake of 4.14% in (...)

Firebyte Games Switches To RON1.4M Net Profit In 1H/2022 Vs RON1M Loss In Year-Ago Period Firebyte Games (FRB.RO), the first mobile game developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in spring 2021, ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million versus a loss of almost RON1.1 million in the same period in 2021, as per data from the company’s half-year financial (...)

Autonom Group Branches Out Into Insurance Autonom Protect, the services division for the insurance market of the Autonom Group, has entered into a distribution partnership with Greek company Hellas Direct, which has recently announced entry into the Romanian market.

Provita To Open Clinic In Northeastern Romania Medical group Provita, which currently has a network of five clinics and a test lab in capital Bucharest, plans to expand outside of the capital by opening a clinic in Suceava (northeastern Romania).

 


