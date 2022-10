Kosarom Set to Invest EUR278,000 in Photo-Voltaic Generators

Kosarom group, a major meat producer in Romania, majority owned by entrepreneur Neculai Apostol, will invest EUR278,000 to install 400 kWp photo-voltaic generators. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]