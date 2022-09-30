Prefera Foods Steps into the Black with RON27.6M Profit in H1Canned food manufacturer Prefera Food, owner of the "Unfished", "Capricii si Delicii" and "de Azi" brands, with bonds listed on the Stock Exchange, announced a net profit of RON27.6 million in the first half of 2022, up from a net loss of RON3.2 million last (...)
Autonom Group Branches Out Into InsuranceAutonom Protect, the services division for the insurance market of the Autonom Group, has entered into a distribution partnership with Greek company Hellas Direct, which has recently announced entry into the Romanian market.
Provita To Open Clinic In Northeastern RomaniaMedical group Provita, which currently has a network of five clinics and a test lab in capital Bucharest, plans to expand outside of the capital by opening a clinic in Suceava (northeastern Romania).