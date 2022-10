Andreea Mihai joins Hagag Development Europe as CEO

Andreea Mihai has joined real estate developer Hagag Development Europe as Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, she is in charge of the company's operations in Romania, coordinating the development activity, drafting and overseeing the implementation of the short, medium, and long-term