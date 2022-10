Canadian Eugenie Bouchard to play in Transylvania Open

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard to play in Transylvania Open. Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, a Grand Slam finalist, is going to play in this year's Transylvania Open WTA250, which takes place in Cluj-Napoca between October 8th and 16th. This will be her first participation in a Romanian-based tournament. More than 30 players from WTA Top 100 have (...)