Research Minister Sebastian Burduja to take over the Education portfolio as acting minister

Research Minister Sebastian Burduja to take over the Education portfolio as acting minister. The leadership of the Ministry of Education will be temporarily taken over by Research Minister Sebastian Burduja, spokesman for the government Dan Carbunaru announced on Friday morning. Sorin Cîmpeanu Thursday night stepped down as education minister, amid plagiarism allegations. However, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]