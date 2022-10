ForMin Aurescu: Simulacra of illegal referendums organized by Russia this week are a serious violation of international law



ForMin Aurescu: Simulacra of illegal referendums organized by Russia this week are a serious violation of international law.

This week’s “simulacra of illegal referendums” organized by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine “are a serious violation of international law,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Friday. He attended the opening ceremony of the new academic year at the Faculty of Law (...)