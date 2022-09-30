Literature festival in Iaşi: John Boyne, Manuel Vilas, Boualem Sansal among guests

Literature festival in Iaşi: John Boyne, Manuel Vilas, Boualem Sansal among guests. The International Festival of Literature and Translation of Iaşi (FILIT), set to take place between October 19th and October 23rd, has announced the first series of writers who will attend the event. The public present in the northeastern Romania city will be able to meet writers such as Irish (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]