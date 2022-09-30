President Iohannis firmly rejects and unequivocally condemns the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. MAE: No territorial acquisition based on the violation of international law can be recognized



Today, I have joined the other members of the EU Council in adopting a common Statement to firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday, (...)