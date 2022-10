DefMin Dincu to pay official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and Sunday

DefMin Dincu to pay official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and Sunday. Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Saturday and Sunday, the relevant ministry (MApN) informs. Dincu will have talks with his counterpart, Anatolie Nosatii, on Saturday. The official agenda also includes meetings with Prime Minister Natalia (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]