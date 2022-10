Dr. Fischer Dental’s Net Profit Plunges 80% YoY To RON190,000 In 1H/2022

Dr. Fischer Dental’s Net Profit Plunges 80% YoY To RON190,000 In 1H/2022. Dr. Fischer Dental (DENT.RO), leader on the Romanian dental equipment market, whose shares started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2022, on Friday (Sept 30) announced in its financial report a net profit of RON190,080 for the first half of 2022, down 80% from RON924,215 from the same (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]