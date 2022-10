Biofarm Invests EUR44M In Its New Production Unit Inaugurated In Bucharest In 2021

Biofarm Invests EUR44M In Its New Production Unit Inaugurated In Bucharest In 2021. Pharmaceutical manufacturer Biofarm (BIO.RO) has reached total investments of over EUR44 million in its new plant inaugurated in capital Bucharest in 2021, which is the largest greenfield investment in the Romanian pharmaceuticals (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]