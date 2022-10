BRD-SocGen Announces Two Appointments In Bank’s Management Structure

BRD-SocGen Announces Two Appointments In Bank’s Management Structure. BRD-SocGen, the third largest bank on the Romanian market by assets, said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 30) that Maria Rousseva was appointed to the position of Deputy CEO Global Corporates and Etienne Jean Loulergue to the position of Deputy CEO Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]