Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Ends 1H/2022 With 48% Higher Revenue, Of RON12.5M. Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania (RCHI.RO), the company managing Grand Hotel Bucharest, ended the first half of 2022 with total revenue of RON12.5 million, up 48% on the year, and a net profit of RON309,366 vs losses of RON717,000 in the same period of 2021, as per its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]