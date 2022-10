Prefera Foods Steps into the Black with RON27.6M Profit in H1

Prefera Foods Steps into the Black with RON27.6M Profit in H1. Canned food manufacturer Prefera Food, owner of the "Unfished", "Capricii si Delicii" and "de Azi" brands, with bonds listed on the Stock Exchange, announced a net profit of RON27.6 million in the first half of 2022, up from a net loss of RON3.2 million last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]