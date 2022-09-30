Firebyte Games Switches To RON1.4M Net Profit In 1H/2022 Vs RON1M Loss In Year-Ago Period

Firebyte Games Switches To RON1.4M Net Profit In 1H/2022 Vs RON1M Loss In Year-Ago Period. Firebyte Games (FRB.RO), the first mobile game developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in spring 2021, ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million versus a loss of almost RON1.1 million in the same period in 2021, as per data from the company’s half-year financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]