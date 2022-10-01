PM Ciuca, at the launch event of the commercial operation of the Greece – Bulgaria Interconnector: Romania, ready to play trustworthy partner role in ensuring Europe’s energy security
Romania is ready to play its role as a trustworthy partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, assured the Romanian Prime Minister on Saturday, in Sofia, at the launch event of the commercial operation of the Greece – Bulgaria Interconnector. Nicolae Ciuca assessed that the deficiencies in the (...)
