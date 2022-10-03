Benchmark interest rate for retail loans up by 1.4pp QoQ in Romania, to 4.06%

IRCC, the benchmark interest rate used by commercial banks to calculate the interest rate for new loans extended to the households after May 2019, rose to 4.06% (up from 2.65%), according to the quarterly calculations published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), marking an advance of 53%. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]