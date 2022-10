Bank analysts expect 50bp rate hike in Romania on October 5

Most of the chief economists in the Romanian commercial banks expect the National bank of Romania (BNR) to increase by 50 basis points the key interest rate in the monetary policy meeting on October 5. The dispersion of their expectations is, however, relevant since some of them expect a more (...)