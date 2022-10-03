About 3,000 people join radical party AUR in protest against Govt. in Bucharest

About 3,000 people join radical party AUR in protest against Govt. in Bucharest. Radical party AUR managed to bring together only some 3,000 participants to its anti-Government protest organised in Bucharest on October 2, Hotnews.ro reported. The rally was supposed to express public discontent with the rising prices and high utility bills. Weak attendance was despite party (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]