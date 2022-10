Romania's ILO unemployment rate down by 0.4pp YoY to 5.1% in August

Romania's ILO unemployment rate down by 0.4pp YoY to 5.1% in August. The seasonally-adjusted ILO unemployment rate in Romania dropped slightly by 0.1pp MoM in August, to 5.1% - 0.4pp less compared to August 2021. The unemployment rate among the young population (16-24 years old), reported on a quarterly basis, was 22.8% in Q2 this year.