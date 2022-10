Wizz Air puts up for sale more tickets for Blue Air passengers

Wizz Air puts up for sale more tickets for Blue Air passengers. Hungary-based low-cost airline Wizz Air has reintroduced tickets with fares starting at EUR 39.99 for Blue Air passengers affected by the cancellation of flights. At the same time, it increased the frequency of 28 routes from Bucharest to European destinations. "We are reintroducing our (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]