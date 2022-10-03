Nowadays Romania and Germany enjoy an excellent relationship of strategic value, says Ms. Adriana Loreta Stănescu, Romania’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany



The anniversary of the Day of German Unity offers me the opportunity to convey sincere congratulations and my best wishes for peace, success and prosperity to the Federal Republic of Germany and its people. On this day, we remember the extraordinary efforts of the German people to live in (...)