Today, Germany and Romania are close political partners in the European Union and trustworthy allies in NATO. Interview with Dr. Peer Gebauer, German Ambassador to Romania



Today we are celebrating Germany‘s reunification. On 3rd October 1990, the reunification of the eastern and western part of Germany became reality, after the fall of the Berlin wall paved the way for a historic reunification not only for Germany, but also for Europe. Ambassador Peer Gebauer, (...)