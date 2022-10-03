EY: Businesses up their game on climate disclosure but are still slow to act on decarbonization



Businesses around the world are starting to improve their disclosure on climate risks but are not yet taking much needed action to address these risks and respond to the needs of investors and customers, according to the latest EY Global Climate Risk Barometer. The report, now in its fourth (...)