Biofarm’s investment in the new production unit amounts to 44 million euros, being the largest greenfield investment in the pharmaceutical industry in Romania.

Biofarm (stock symbol BIO), one of Romania’s leading drug manufacturers, has continued to invest in its production and testing facility inaugurated last year in Bucharest, so that it has already reached 44 million euros, after generating a total of 35 million euros at launch. The factory has an (...)