Restart Energy One Ends 1H/2022 with RON110M Turnover, Up 73%. Restart Energy One, an independent electricity and gas supplier, ended the first half of 2022 with RON110 million turnover, up 73%, while net profit rose to RON6.7 million, from RON3 million losses in the first half of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]