Elefant Group Reports RON95.3M Turnover in 1H/2022, Down 11%, RON12M Losses

Elefant Group Reports RON95.3M Turnover in 1H/2022, Down 11%, RON12M Losses. Elefant group, which manages Elefant Online platform, in the first half of this year reported turnover worth RON95.3 million, down 11% from the year-earlier period, and RON12 million losses, amid clients’ shrinking purchasing power and changing consumption preferences, from the online segment to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]