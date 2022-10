Poultry Producer Safir Vaslui Switches Back to Profit in 2021

Poultry producer Safir Vaslui, controlled by entrepreneur Ghirghi Safir, returned to profit last year, with a net gain of RON8.6 million (EUR1.7 million), from losses of RON12.3 million (EUR2.5 million) in 2020.