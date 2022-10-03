President Iohannis, at the opening of university year: We need zero tolerance for plagiarism, new education laws must include explicit provisions



We need zero tolerance for plagiarism, and the new education laws must include explicit provisions on preventing and punishing this toxic phenomenon of the educational environment, said President Klaus Iohannis on Monday morning, at the opening of the university year at the Ion Mincu University (...)