Patria Bank Appoints Razvan Vasile Prodea As Deputy General Manager Risk Division. Patria Bank (PBK.RO) has expanded its management team and appointed Razvan Vasile Prodea to the position of Deputy General Manager Risk Division, for a four-year mandate, effective October 1, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]