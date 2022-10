Endava Appoints Romanian Roxana Cîrcu As New Regional Manager For Operations In Central Europe

Endava Appoints Romanian Roxana Cîrcu As New Regional Manager For Operations In Central Europe. UK software and IT services provider Endava, which has ten delivery centers in Romania, has appointed Roxana Cîrcu as regional manager for the company’s operations in Central Europe (Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]