Ramona Jurubita Re-elected Country Managing Partner Of KPMG In Romania And Moldova. KPMG announced on Monday (October 3) that Ramona Jurubita was re-elected to serve a second three-year term as Country Managing Partner (CMP) of KPMG in Romania and Moldova. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]