Law Firm Filip & Company Assisted Promateris' Main Shareholders With Sale Of 24% Stake To Paval Holding

Law Firm Filip & Company Assisted Promateris' Main Shareholders With Sale Of 24% Stake To Paval Holding. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted businessman Florin Pogonaru and Tudor Georgescu, CEO of Promateris, a Romanian manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable packaging, with the sale of a 24 % stake to Paval Holding owned by Adrian and Dragos Paval, the shareholders of do-it-yourself (DIY) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]