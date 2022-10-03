A weekend dedicated to premium gastronomic pairings at the Revino Show in Bucharest

A weekend dedicated to premium gastronomic pairings at the Revino Show in Bucharest. Artisans from all over the country will be gathering this weekend at the Revino Gourmet Show, which will take place at the Novotel Hotel on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei. Over the past few years, many new producers of exquisite gastronomic products have made their appearance locally. At the same (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]