October 3, 2022

A weekend dedicated to premium gastronomic pairings at the Revino Show in Bucharest
Artisans from all over the country will be gathering this weekend at the Revino Gourmet Show, which will take place at the Novotel Hotel on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei. Over the past few years, many new producers of exquisite gastronomic products have made their appearance locally. At the same (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CERES Pharma Buys Majority Stake in Dietary Supplements Maker Dacia Plant Belgian company CERES Pharma has bought the majority stake in the Romanian dietary supplements manufacturer Dacia Plant and will invest to increase the production capacity of the plant in Bod, Brasov County.

Romaero Losses Worsen to RON26.8M in H1 Romaero Bucharest (RORX.RO), a strategic company for the Romanian aerospace and defense industry, ended the first half of 2022 with RON26.8 million net loss, up from the RON22.5 million loss in the year-ago period. Revenue increased by 113.2% to RON40.4 million, according to ZF’s calculations (...)

Stanleybet Posts Almost RON20M Consolidated Loss in H1 Stanleybet Capital, a superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the leading sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, ended the first half of 2022 with consolidated losses of RON19.84 million, up from the RON7.7 million in the year-ago (...)

ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Grow 33.38% YoY In September 2022 New car registrations in Romania increased by 33.38% to a total 11,927 units in September 2022 versus September 2021, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV) showed on Monday (...)

Rompetrol Rafinare Set To Invest $40M In Next Five Years To Modernize Tanks At Petromidia And Vega Refineries Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group (Rompetrol), initiated this year an extensive program of maintenance, rehabilitation and modernization of the storage capacities for the products obtained at the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries and total (...)

Famed Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu aims to restore Caraiman cabin Probably the most well-known Romanian violinist alive, Alexandru Tomescu, bought the famous Caraiman cabin in the Bucegi mountains, planning to restore it to its former glory. The cabin, situated at an altitude of 2000 meters, was initially built in 1907, but it was destroyed during the First (...)

Boulder smashed into car killing driver in Jiu Valley accident A boulder that broke off from a slope fell on a car on national road 66 in Romania's Jiu Valley. The boulder smashed through the windshield and killed the driver. Rescue teams from two counties rushed to the place of the accident but were unable to save the man. Three other passengers were in (...)

 


