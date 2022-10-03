OMV Petrom and Oltenia Energy Complex to build four solar farms over closed mines

OMV Petrom and the Oltenia Energy Complex will invest EUR 400 mln into building four new solar farms with a total power of 450 MW. The gas and oil giant, along with the state-owned network of coal mines and power plants, closed the deal at the end of last year and is now set to break ground at