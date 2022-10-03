Rompetrol Rafinare Set To Invest $40M In Next Five Years To Modernize Tanks At Petromidia And Vega Refineries



Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group (Rompetrol), initiated this year an extensive program of maintenance, rehabilitation and modernization of the storage capacities for the products obtained at the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries and total (...)