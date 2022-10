ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Grow 33.38% YoY In September 2022

ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Grow 33.38% YoY In September 2022. New car registrations in Romania increased by 33.38% to a total 11,927 units in September 2022 versus September 2021, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV) showed on Monday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]