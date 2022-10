CERES Pharma Buys Majority Stake in Dietary Supplements Maker Dacia Plant

CERES Pharma Buys Majority Stake in Dietary Supplements Maker Dacia Plant. Belgian company CERES Pharma has bought the majority stake in the Romanian dietary supplements manufacturer Dacia Plant and will invest to increase the production capacity of the plant in Bod, Brasov County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]