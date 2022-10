Romaero Losses Worsen to RON26.8M in H1

Romaero Losses Worsen to RON26.8M in H1. Romaero Bucharest (RORX.RO), a strategic company for the Romanian aerospace and defense industry, ended the first half of 2022 with RON26.8 million net loss, up from the RON22.5 million loss in the year-ago period. Revenue increased by 113.2% to RON40.4 million, according to ZF’s calculations (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]