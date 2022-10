Romanian PM: Govt. can't afford rising pensions by more than 11%

The pensions should be hiked so as not to increase the budget deficit, which means a rise of at most 11% as of January - announced Liberal Party (PNL) head, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă on October 3, after consultations at the top of the party. This means that the pension hike will not even (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]