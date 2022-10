Romanian President appoints adviser as minister of education

Romanian President appoints adviser as minister of education. In an attempt to rescue his flagship project "Educated Romania", President Klaus Iohannis made a vibrant plea for academic integrity and zero-tolerance of plagiarism, appointing his adviser Ligia Deca as the new minister of education. Deca (40) thus replaces Sorin Cimpeanu, who resigned last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]