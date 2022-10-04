REI brokered a non-reimbursable financing project for Alconor Company SRL from Satu Mare County
Oct 4, 2022
REI brokered a non-reimbursable financing project for Alconor Company SRL from Satu Mare County.
REI, one of the largest group of companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable financing in Romania, with more than 80 consultants in 12 offices nationwide, has successfully brokered a non-reimbursable financing project for Alconor Company SRL from Satu Mare County, which operates in the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]