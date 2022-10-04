REI brokered a non-reimbursable financing project for Alconor Company SRL from Satu Mare County

REI brokered a non-reimbursable financing project for Alconor Company SRL from Satu Mare County. REI, one of the largest group of companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable financing in Romania, with more than 80 consultants in 12 offices nationwide, has successfully brokered a non-reimbursable financing project for Alconor Company SRL from Satu Mare County, which operates in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]